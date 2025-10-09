Prince Holland murder: Mistrial for 1 suspect, other suspect found not guilty on all charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of one of two men accused in the drive-by shooting death of a Jacksonville 13-year-old, and the other man was found not guilty on all charges.

Prince Holland was killed in 2022 while leaving football tryouts. His coach was driving the car, dove to cover Prince and the other boys in the car, and was shot 10 times.

The two juries deciding the fate of the suspects, Kentrevious Garard and Marcel Johnson, deliberated late into the night on Wednesday.

Just before noon, the jury for Johnson told Judge Jeb T. Branham that it was deadlocked. Branham read them deadlock instructions and told them to keep deliberating.

They came back and said they still not come to a unanimous verdict, so Branham declared a mistrial.

Just before 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the jury for Garard came back and found him not guilty on all charges he was facing.

Before these developments, jurors returned with several questions for Branham, and one of those questions was whether jurors could be provided with a digital copy of the statement of charges, along with specific witness testimony.

On Wednesday, one jury decided to go home around 10:30 p.m., and Branham agreed. The other jury left about an hour before that.

Johnson’s jury started deliberating around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Garard’s jury was not sent back to start deliberating until about 6 p.m. Wednesday. That’s because closing arguments took up most of the day.

Action News Jax's Alexus Cleavenger is in the courtroom

