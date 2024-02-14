Procession for local solder killed in drone strike set to begin in Jacksonville at noon

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The remains of Sgt. Kennedy Sanders are returning to Waycross on Wednesday in a procession running from Jacksonville International Airport to Fluker Funeral.

Sgt. Sanders was a Waycross native and one of the 3 United States soldiers killed in a drone attack while serving in Jordan. The United States has since retaliated.

The remains of Sanders and the 2 other soldiers killed in Jordan were returned to the United States 2 weeks ago at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. President Joe Biden was there with the families of the deceased to await their arrival.

Sanders’ remains are being flown down to JIA, and a procession crossing both county and state lines is expected to begin at noon upon her arrival.

As a result, traffic will be impacted along U.S.-1 and local streets. Drivers should expect delays between noon and 2:30 p.m., which is when the procession should arrive in Waycross.

Community members in Duval, Nassau and Ware counties are encouraged to line the sides of U.S. 1 to honor the life of Sanders as the procession goes by.

The procession will begin at noon at JIA, will arrive in Nassau County between 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. and end in Waycross at Fluker Funeral at 2:30 p.m.

Below is the official processional route:

Jacksonville International Airport

Lem Turner Road

Right on U.S. 1

U.S. 1 into Waycross

U.S. 1/Memorial Drive to Lee Avenue

Left on Lee Avenue

Lee Avenue to Howe Street

Left on Eads Street

Left on Marion Street

Left on Lee Avenue

Left on Corridor Z

Corridor Z to Victory Drive

Left on Victory Drive

Right on Wadley Road

Right on Anita Street

Right on Corridor Z

Corridor Z to McDonald Street

Left on McDonald to Fluker Funeral

