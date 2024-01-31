Project Lifesaver program: Nassau County granted funding to help find those suffering from dementia

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will soon expand a program designed to safely locate those missing and suffering from dementia-related illness.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded the department a $6,000 grant. This funding will be used to purchase additional transmitters, tracking devices, wristbands, and batteries for caregivers who voluntarily register their loved ones who might be vulnerable to “wandering.”

NCSO explained in a statement that wandering is a common and potentially dangerous behavior among individuals with a dementia-related illness. Someone with dementia-related illnesses who wander can quickly become disoriented, unable to return to safety, or not know how, or who, to call for help.

This is all part of the sheriff’s office Project Lifesaver program. It’s partnered with Project Lifesaver International to provide caregivers the piece of mind of reducing the search and rescue times from hours or days down to a matter of minutes in finding their missing loved ones.

“The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver program is a valuable public safety tool for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses,” Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America said. “Every family caregiver’s number one priority is keeping their loved one safe. We’re pleased to provide the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office with additional resources to help protect individuals living with dementia.”

Those who have voluntarily opted into the program receive a small wrist or ankle transmitter that emits an individualized radio signal. When the transmitter is activated, the frequency allows a trained response team to locate the person and help return them home safely.

“Not only does it help reunite loved ones, but it can give caregivers piece of mind and prevent a terrible tragedy from happening,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Families can voluntarily enroll in the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver program by calling 904-548-4022. Those with questions about caring for a loved one with a dementia-related illness or accessing support services can call the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.

