Proposal to add lodge, golf course, and pickleball courts to Anastasia State Park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Governor DeSantis and his team have proposed adding golf courses and pickleball courts to some of our state parks including Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine.

This is a part of the state Department of Environmental Protection’s new Great Outdoors Initiative.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is considering adding certain recreational facilities to nine state parks.

The changes include amenities not usually associated with the state’s park system like resort-style hotels, golf courses, and pickleball courts.

However, Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spent Wednesday morning at Anastasia State Park and heard from people who disagreed with the proposal.

“Golf courses use different types of herbicides and pesticides. Even if they say they don’t, they must use something to keep their grass green, especially in this heat. If there is runoff, it’s going to go straight into the estuary,” Joseph Piccioni, a St. Augustine resident said.

Some paddleboaters said Anastasia State Park is home to some of the most sensitive marine wildlife and they believe any changes to the natural settings will push them away.

“Most things that are being proposed are going to have a detrimental effect on our wild spaces like we have oyster beds out here,” Sara Young, a St. Augustine resident said.

A Jacksonville resident, Midori Fujimaki, also disagrees with the state’s initiative. She said she fears fish and dolphins will be negatively impacted.

FDEP released a statement saying in part “From 2022-2023 Florida’s 175 state parks attracted nearly 30 million visitors, contributing to an annual economic impact of $3.6 billion and supporting more than 50,000 jobs.”

The statement adds its initiative “will increase the number of outdoor recreation opportunities available at Florida’s state parks.”

FDEP’s website posted a map indicating Anastasia State Park is set to feature a new park lodge with a capacity of up to 350 rooms near beach access. Plans also call for a disc golf course and pickleball court.

The FDEP has scheduled public meetings to discuss the initiative on Tue., Aug. 27 with locations all over the state.

