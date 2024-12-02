Proposed road improvements for Mayport Road would make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — There is a push to make one road in Atlantic Beach more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly.

The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a meeting Tuesday on proposed safety improvements for Mayport Road from Atlantic Boulevard to Dutton Island Road West.

“It’s really an exciting project because it really involves all modes of transportation,” Hampton Ray, FDOT’s Community Outreach Manager, said.

The vision for this project has been in the works for years.

In 2018, the City of Atlantic Beach started conversations about how it could better utilize the road for those who live and work in the area.

Now 6 years later, we are seeing a proposal that would add a 12-foot shared-use path with a buffer to one side of the road and a bicycle lane to the other.

With those additions, the project would cut the number of traffic lanes from three on each side down to two.

“I favor it because reducing the number of the lanes is supposed to have the effect of slowing down the traffic,” Michael Hoffmann, a biker, said.

FDOT said based on the traffic volumes, this should not cause any congestion or create any significant challenges for drivers.

“We studied this,” Ray said. “We’ve evaluated it and that’s why we are bringing this proposal to the community for consideration.”

While the project is not scheduled to start until the fall of 2025 and be completed in late 2028, some neighbors are thrilled to see these potential improvements coming to a road they use each and every day.

“If I can ride a bike in addition to what I do now it would be helpful,” Will Lockridge, a neighbor who uses Mayport Road daily, said.

The virtual meeting will take place Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

You can find participation instructions here.

The in-person meeting will happen on Dec. 4 at Atlantic Beach City Hall. It starts at 4:30 p.m.

You will be able to make comments and ask questions at the meetings.

