Purdue University releases STEM gift guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Purdue University is helping you with gift ideas this holiday season.

According to the website, the guide is “produced by INSPIRE Research Institute for Pre-College Engineering, a research program within Purdue’s School of Engineering Education (ENE) dedicated to integrating engineering with science, math, and language arts in pre-college classrooms.”

This year, the university focused on microelectronics. Those are small electronic designs and components usually made from semiconductor materials.

The gifts were evaluated based on three microelectronic-related categories: circuitry, robotics, and coding/programming.

You can view the guide here.

