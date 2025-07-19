Putnam County 911 dispatcher fired, arrested for animal cruelty

PALATKA, Fla. — A 22-year-old woman was released from Putnam County jail Thursday on $2,500 bond after being arrested for animal cruelty.

Brianna Allender, a Putnam County 911 dispatcher, was terminated following her arrest, Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach stated in a social media post Thursday.

“This situation deeply saddens me,” DeLoach stated in the post. “As an avid dog lover, I cannot fathom the idea of someone abandoning their dogs ... We have a working relationship with Animal Control, and there are resources we could have provided if help had been requested. These animals should not have had to suffer,” the sheriff said.

A Palatka incident report states two deceased dogs were found in an apartment that Allender had previously been renting.

The discovery was made during an inspection by the property manager of the apartment complex following the end of her lease on July 3.

The dogs were found locked inside a kennel in the utility room, decomposing.

Animal lovers like Karen Hawkins were shocked to hear someone in law enforcement could commit such a crime.

“It’s just unreal. It hurts my heart,” Hawkins said.

Wendy Parish, another animal advocate, added, “She should know better.”

Animal Control personnel concluded that the deaths of both dogs were the result of neglect, stating that the dogs had been starved and appeared severely malnourished, the report states.

The property manager stated that the apartment had appeared abandoned for approximately one month and confirmed that Allender was the sole tenant and primary caregiver of the animals, the report states.

Two bowls were located inside the kennel, empty and apparently chewed. Animal Control advised that the dogs had been locked in a single kennel, and it appeared the animals had attempted to eat each other and the plastic bowls. They could only identify one of the breeds of the dog, which was confirmed to be a Black Mouth Cur mix, the report states.

In the police report, Allender claimed she asked someone to take the dogs to a shelter before being hospitalized on June 17, but never followed up. She also claimed to have not returned to the home for the five weeks that followed.

Allender was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. She was released Thursday on a $2,500 bond.

The Palatka Police Department is leading the case, as the incident occurred within city limits.

