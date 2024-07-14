Putnam County Fire Rescue working multiple brush fires

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that it’s working three brush fires.

In unincorporated Palatka, there’s a brush fire spread over several acres that’s endangering structures near West Pinellas Street.

Forestry has a fourth dozer on the way and a helicopter is en route from Tallahassee, according to the post.

In Georgetown, there’s a several-acre brush fire endangering structures off of Meadow Drive.

In Interlachen, a brush fire is now under control. Off Rowell Avenue, there are two acres of land with endangered structures.

