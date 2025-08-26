Putnam County man arrested after stealing thousands of dollars in Social Security fraud

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A San Mateo man is facing multiple felony charges after deputies say he stole thousands of dollars by cashing checks belonging to a deceased woman.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Charles Howard Pardee on August 25.

Deputies say Pardee had been living with the victim, identified as Deborah Poe, before her death.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the report, Social Security checks continued to arrive at the home after Poe passed away.

Police say Pardee forged her name on the checks, deposited them into her VyStar Credit Union account, and used the money for purchases and withdrawals.

Detectives say the fraud lasted 21 months, totaling more than $12,600 in losses, including over $5,600 to the Social Security Administration and nearly $7,000 to VyStar.

Pardee reportedly confessed after being read his rights.

He faces charges of grand theft, forgery, fraud, and illegal use of a credit card.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.