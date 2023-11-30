Putnam County man accused of possessing videos of child, animal sex abuse

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrest Douglas Bailey, 21, for possession of child pornography, pornography with animals and using a two-way communication device during commission of a felony.

Detectives were initially alerted to Bailey downloading child pornography through a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip was initiated after reported images of child sexual abuse material was uploaded through X and KIK social media accounts.

Detectives along with a Homeland Security Agent, also assigned to the INTERCEPT Task Force, confronted Bailey about the social media accounts and he told them the accounts belonged to him. Detectives took Bailey’s phone and during an initial search discovered downloaded videos of sexual acts involving animals and children.

“Based on information our detectives received, this man was escalating the types of images he was downloading,” Sheriff H.D DeLoach said. “From the beginning he focused on children, but then he got pleasure searching for more depraved videos. This easily could have escalated further to him attempting to do harm to a child in our community. This is exactly why I take all of these crimes seriously and continue to appreciate our partnership with INTERCEPT and the resources we receive as part of that partnership to pursue these crimes.”

Bailey was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He is being held on $250,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation with possible other charges pending.

