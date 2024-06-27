Local

Putnam County man arrested for trying to kidnap woman at Dollar General

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Attempted kidnapping arrest Adam Wolf, of Putnam County, was arrested for trying to kidnap a woman, according to deputies. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Adam Wolf was arrested for trying to kidnap a woman on Wednesday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Wolf asked her if she needed a ride at the Dollar General on U.S. 17 South. When she declined his offer, he demanded she get in his car, saying, “You will get in this vehicle.”

The victim said she saw several guns near Wolf in his car and a white substance she believed was drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Thinking she was going to be kidnapped, the victim told deputies she ran into the Dollar General and Wolf followed her. He followed her around inside the store and continued to harass her.

The victim called her husband who confronted Wolf when he arrived. According to the report, Wolf revealed a pistol in his waistband and told no one to mess with him because “he has had a bad day.” Two store employees also told deputies Wolf had a gun.

While investigating, a K9 Deputy found narcotics in Wolf’s car, including cocaine and oxycodone. Deputies also found a rifle and a 9mm pistol in the car.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Wolf is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping, displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is an Associate Producer for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!