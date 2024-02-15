Putnam County man found guilty in 2022 manslaughter case

PALATKA, Fla. — In a statement released by the state attorney’s office, after a two-day trial, Putnam County jury found Michael Wojcik guilty of Manslaughter with a firearm.

On Mar. 9, 2022, Wojcik and his neighbor were involved in an argument that turned violent. It was over property that neither of the men owned off of Popular Drive in Interlachen.

After the defendant called 9-1-1, he grabbed his firearm and went to the victim’s home. The state attorney’s office said the argument continued before Wojcik pulled out the firearm and shot the victim, who was unarmed, in the chest.

The victim died of his injuries while being rushed to a local hospital.

Wojcik now faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime.

The case was investigated by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant State Attorney Mark Johnson successfully tried the case.

