Putnam County man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his friend

The Florida State Attorney’s Office announced on Mon., March 4, 2024, that Ahmad Williams was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his friend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Jan. 5, 2020, a group gathered outside a vacant home on North Main Street and Florida Avenue in Crescent City. The defendant and his childhood friend were part of the group, having a conversation. At some point, Williams made a statement that he was going to shoot his friend “in seven minutes.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams then walked around the corner of the vacant home and returned with a firearm. While his friend was sitting, Williams pulled the gun out and shot the victim in the head.

READ: Man shoots, kills friend during argument in Orange Park, deputies say

The victim later died from his injuries at the scene. Williams ran after the shooting but later turned himself in.

“What the defendant did was inconceivable. He murdered his childhood friend for no apparent reason!” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “Our victim leaves behind a large family who will never understand the brutal and senseless killing of their family member.”

Williams pled guilty in December to second degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a violent career criminal.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.