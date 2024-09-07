Putnam County man sentenced for possessing videos of child, animal sex abuse

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Douglas Bailey, of Putnam County, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of child and animal sexual abuse materials, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Bailey was arrested in Nov. 2023 when detectives found downloaded videos of sexual acts involving animals and children on his phone.

Read: Putnam County man accused of possessing videos of child, animal sex abuse

He pleaded guilty to 19 counts of Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child, two counts of Video Voyeurism, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, and Possession of Pornography involving Animals, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Bailey will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

