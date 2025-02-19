Putnam County sheriff: 8 minors arrested after stealing cars

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Nine minors were involved in two car thefts in less than 13 hours this week, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Palatka police officers and Putnam County deputies were involved in a car chase on Tuesday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Five teenagers stole a truck and utility trailer from First Church of God on St. Johns Avenue while workers were loading the vehicle with equipment.

After a short police chase on Browning Avenue, the five teenagers ran away. All five were located and arrested.

In a separate incident, four minors stole a car from a DoorDash delivery person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies found the car in the area of Washington Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver tried to get away from police and ended up striking a parked car.

Three of the four minors were found and arrested. One of the minors, a 14-year-old, was found with a gun.

Overall, eight children now face criminal charges.

Those charges include grand theft auto of a motor vehicle, burglary of an occupied structure, resisting an officer without violence, and carrying a concealed firearm.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.