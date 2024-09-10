Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announces heightened security at schools after threat on social media

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) issued a statement Tuesday morning regarding a social media post referencing a “PJHS” and high school circulating on Snapchat. Authorities believe this post to be an old threat that did not originate within the community or concern local schools.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Despite this, PCSO is taking the threat seriously and has deputies investigating, including making contact with the individual who shared the post. Additional personnel have been stationed at Palatka Jr.-Sr. High School as a precautionary measure.

The statement also noted that a similar situation occurred yesterday in Pasco County, affecting several of their middle and high schools.

Parents are urged to remind their children to report any concerning posts to them and to contact the Sheriff’s Office if they come across any threats.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.