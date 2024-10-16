Putnam County Sheriff’s Office offering $15,000 for information on man missing since September 9th

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of North East Florida have announced a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Chad Mullen, who has been missing since early September.

Mullen, 33, was last seen on September 9, when he was reportedly traveling with his on-again/off-again girlfriend, Caylen Deller, to her business located at 465 San Mateo Road in Satsuma. According to authorities, Mullen’s phone last pinged in the same area, and there has been no contact from him since.

Mullen’s family reported him missing on September 15, and multiple searches have been conducted in the area around his home and his last known location.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of NE Florida by calling 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 mobile app.

