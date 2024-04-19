Marion County firefighter arrested in Putnam County, accused of molesting victim younger than 12

A Marion County Fire Rescue firefighter-paramedic was arrested at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, accused of lewd and lascivious molestation by a person 18 years or older on a victim less than 12.

Murrel Dempsey Liverman Jr., 57, of Hawthorne, applied for a reserve position with PCSO and detectives “decided to ask him to come in to interview for the reserve position as the safest way to bring him into custody,” a news release from PCSO said.

PCSO said it received a tip from the state hotline about possible abuse between Liverman and the victim.

“The victim told deputies the abuse started about a year earlier and that on several occasions Liverman would put his hands down the victim’s pants when there were no other adults nearby,” the news release said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Liverman on Wednesday.

After he was arrested, he was taken to the Putnam County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

PCSO said it will not release any information that can identify the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

