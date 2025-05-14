Putnam deputies offering gun safety training class

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is holding a gun training class.

Participants will be instructed on proper gun safety, through virtual reality training, and more.

Everyone who completes the course will receive a certificate that can be used for a concealed carry permit.

The class is Saturday, May 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Jenkins Middle School.

To apply for the course, click here.

For more information or to ask questions, call Sgt. Justin Rich at 386-983-0242.

