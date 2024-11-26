Putnam deputies searching for missing endangered 81-year-old

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 81-year-old Virginia Ellen Munch.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to deputies, she has a history of depression and is believed to have symptoms of dementia but is undiagnosed.

Munch was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to PCSO, she left the area of 2311 South State Road 19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She was driving a maroon 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Illinois plates. The truck has a Leer brand topper.

Munch was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with “Alaska” on it, grey tights, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 386-329-0800.

Virginia Ellen Munch's truck (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

Virginia Ellen Munch's truck (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.