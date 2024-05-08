Putnam man arrested on warrant for sexual battery on a child in 2022

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old Crescent City man was arrested on a warrant in Marion County in February for sexual battery on a child.

On Wednesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that Moises Garcia fled the county in 2022 after allegations over the abuse of a child were reported. The mother of the child contacted law enforcement after the child said Garcia inappropriately touched the child’s body.

The mother told deputies that Garcia left Crescent City and was possibly headed to Lady Lake, Florida.

An arrest warrant was issued after the child was interviewed and said touching occurred more than once. The child did not tell anyone out of fear. Garcia was not able to be interviewed as he left the county.

Deputies in Marion County located Garcia on Feb. 14 and arrested him for the Putnam charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor.

He was transported to the Putnam County Jail and is being held on $300,000 bail.

