Local

Putnam sheriff investigating after headstones possibly removed from cemetery

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Cemetery investigation The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating at the Mason-Denver Cemetery after damage occurred and headstones were possibly stolen. (Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Mason-Denver Cemetery was damaged and possibly had headstones removed during a property clearing.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The private cemetery is located on Denver Road in Crescent City.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have met with the complainants and the new property owner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Law enforcement is asking for the community’s help, as “it is still unknown if graves were disturbed.”

There are reports of headstones possibly being removed but no one has come forward.

You’re asked to send any information to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the app.

0 of 5

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!