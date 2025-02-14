Putnam sheriff investigating after headstones possibly removed from cemetery

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Mason-Denver Cemetery was damaged and possibly had headstones removed during a property clearing.

The private cemetery is located on Denver Road in Crescent City.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have met with the complainants and the new property owner.

Law enforcement is asking for the community’s help, as “it is still unknown if graves were disturbed.”

There are reports of headstones possibly being removed but no one has come forward.

You’re asked to send any information to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the app.

