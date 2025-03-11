Questions remain outstanding after Monday’s officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Questions surrounding a shooting involving an off-duty JSO lieutenant and a 70-year-old truck driver Monday night remain outstanding.

According to JSO, off-duty Lieutenant Marc Crawford was on his way home from work when his unmarked vehicle came into contact with a semi-truck driven by a 70-year-old man driving from Charlotte towards Cape Coral.

“We don’t know the context of that at this point. It appears they may have contacted each other more than once,” said Chief Alan Parker during the Monday night briefing.

Park said at some point Crawford exited his car and fired four rounds into the semi-truck.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

“The rounds went into kind of the front side where the engine, the engine bay of the vehicle and one skipped up,” said Parker.

Investigators told Action News Jax the lieutenant went to the hospital with a shoulder in jury and the semi-truck driver was being fully cooperative Monday night and even offered to give police dashcam video.

According to JSO this was Crawford’s fourth officer-involved shooting.

We reached out to JSO asking for the specifics of the other three shootings Crawford was involved with, whether he used his JSO-issued firearm in Monday’s shooting and whether the truck driver was armed.

We’re still awaiting answers.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been announced, and the reason for the shooting was still unclear.

“That’s what we’re trying to figure out. That’s why if anybody has any information, we would please have you guys call in. We haven’t gotten a statement from him yet. He’s at the hospital and the other guy is being cooperative, but he kind of doesn’t remember a lot of what happened, is what he’s telling us,” said Parker.

