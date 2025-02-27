Rabies & Microchipping clinic returns to Clay County Animal Services

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services’ Rabies and Microchipping Clinic will be returning for interested pet owners.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The clinics will return on March 4 and be held on the first Tuesday of each month from 3-5 p.m.

Rabies vaccines will cost $10 and microchipping will cost $15.

Appointments are required. To register, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.