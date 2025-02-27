Local

Rabies & Microchipping clinic returns to Clay County Animal Services

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services’ Rabies and Microchipping Clinic will be returning for interested pet owners.

The clinics will return on March 4 and be held on the first Tuesday of each month from 3-5 p.m.

Rabies vaccines will cost $10 and microchipping will cost $15.

Appointments are required. To register, click here.

