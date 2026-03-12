Rain, storms threaten opening round of THE PLAYERS; how volunteers clear the course for suspension

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL — Welcome to the opening round of THE PLAYERS, which could be threatened by rain and storms mid-afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a line of storms across the area today that should reach Ponte Vedra between 2:00 and 4:00 pm.

Because of the threat for lightning, delays are likely for Round 1. The storms move out fast, so delays shouldn’t be long lasting.

More rain moves in on Sunday. Bedenbaugh is tracking for lightning potential.

Volunteer John North, chair of the gallery management committee, says there is a thorough process for evacuating players that his team practices before the event.

Friday and Saturday tickets to THE PLAYERS are sold out. Limited Thursday and Sunday tickets are still available here.

Today’s charity of the day is the First Tee of North Florida.

Thomas Lee, Head of the Golf Cart Committee, joins JMN to share some behind-the-scenes perspective of transportation logistics for The Players. There are some 400+ golf carts (plus privately owned carts) to maintain, distribute, and circulate about the grounds for volunteers to get players, administration, and guests-in-need to where they need to be.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group