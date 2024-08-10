Ramp closures; resurfacing and widening projects next week in and around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several road construction projects will begin or continue next week. Drivers will need to take detours and are advised to slow down and drive carefully.

Ramp closures on I-10

Drivers can expect ramp closures on I-10 from Nassau County Line to the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) from Tue., Aug. 13 to Sun., Aug. 18 for milling and resurfacing. Closures will begin at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

The U.S. 301 ramp to I-10 westbound will be closed Tue., Aug. 13. Northbound U.S. 301 drivers will detour to U.S. 90 west to State Road 121 and head south on State Road 121 to access I-10 again. Southbound U.S. 301 drivers will continue south to State road 228 and take State Road 228 to access I-10.

The eastbound I-10 ramp to U.S. 301 will be closed Fri., Aug. 16, and Sun., Aug. 18. Drivers will take either State Road 121 or State Road 228 north to U.S. 90 east to access U.S. 301.

I-10 Widening Project

As part of FDOT’s I-10 from I-295 to I-95 widening project, closures and detours are scheduled at multiple interchanges within the project limits beginning Sun., Aug. 11.

Closure scheduled Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 West exit to McDuff Avenue closed: Drivers will detour to the Luna Street exit and turn right on Luna Street and right on Lenox Avenue to access McDuff Avenue.

Closure scheduled Sun., Aug. 11 through Wed., Aug. 14 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

Cassat Avenue at I-10 closed: Drivers on northbound Cassat Avenue will turn right on Lenox Avenue, left on Edgewood Avenue and left on Highway Avenue to rejoin Cassat Avenue. Drivers on southbound Cassat Avenue will go west on Highway Avenue, left on Lane Avenue and left on Normandy Boulevard to rejoin Cassat Avenue.

Closure scheduled Mon., Aug. 12 to Thur., Aug. 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 West on-ramp from McDuff Avenue closed: Northbound drivers will turn left on Lenox Avenue and left on Cassat Avenue to access I-10 West. Southbound drivers will take Roselle Street, Stockton Street and Irene Street to access I-10 West.

Closure scheduled Mon., Aug. 12 and Tue., Aug. 13 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 West from McDuff Avenue to Cassat Avenue closed: Drivers will take McDuff Avenue, turn left on Lenox Avenue and left on Cassat Avenue to rejoin I-10 West.

Closure scheduled Wed., Aug. 14 and Thur., Aug. 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 West on-ramp from Cassat Avenue closed: Northbound drivers will turn left on Highway Avenue and left on Lane Avenue to access I-10 West. Southbound drivers will turn right on Lenox Avenue, right on Normandy Boulevard and right on Lane Avenue to access I-10 West.

Overnight detours of Southbound Boulevard Service Entrance

Resurfacing improvements on Southside Boulevard (State Road 115) from Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) to U.S. 1 (Philips Highway), detours of Southside Boulevard southbound service road entrance for drainage installation.

Closures of the Southside Boulevard southbound service road entrance located just south of A.C. Skinner Parkway will occur overnight Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Look at the map below for detour routes to follow:

Overnight detours Overnight detours of Southside Boulevard service road entrance scheduled for Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. (Florida Department of Transportation, District Two.)

