Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida, accused of murder-for-hire

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Rapper Lil Durk was arrested in Florida on Thursday. The 32-year-old Grammy Award-winner remained in Broward County Jail on Friday morning facing a charge of murder-for-hire. He’s being held without bond waiting to be transferred by U.S. Marshals. Details of the arrest have not been released.

Lil Durk, who real name is Durk Banks, was sued earlier this month over the August 2020 killing of a fellow rapper in Chicago.

