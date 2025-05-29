‘Ready to restore’: JEA prepares transformers, cables, and more for incoming 2025 hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The official start of hurricane season is fast approaching, and JEA officials say they’re ready.

The utility gave Action News Jax a behind-the-scenes look Thursday at the materials stockpiled to quickly get power restored if a storm hits.

“JEA prepares for hurricane season throughout the year,” Karen McAllister with JEA told Action News Jax. “That includes strengthening our infrastructure, training our teams, and ensuring we have all the equipment and supplies that we’ll need throughout hurricane season.”

Transformers and poles are two of JEA’s most important pieces of hardware when it comes to disaster recovery and response, with over 120,000 feet of cable at the ready as well to replace downed powerlines.

“We have more than 800 transformers out here at the Commonwealth service center, more than 400 poles at our warehouse,” McAllister added. “We want to be sure that JEA is ready to restore service in the aftermath of a storm for our customers.”

While JEA’s storm stock is at 100% just ahead of the start of the 2025 hurricane season on June 1st, it’s now asking that residents do their part to stay prepared ahead of the storm. Some ways residents can stay prepared include knowing their evacuation routes and flood zones, as well as creating their own storm stockpile in case of outages and the worst-case scenario.

“Make sure your hurricane supply kit is ready,” McAllister reminded. “Update your contact information on JEA’s website and make sure to download our app MyJEA. You can report and track outages through the app and keep in touch with us throughout a storm.”

