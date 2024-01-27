A reason to smile: Sulzbacher providing free dental care for children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s time for Sulzbacher’s Annual Give Kids a Smile event.

This family event provides free dental care for Jacksonville’s children ages 1-18. Through a generous donation of supplies from the American Dental Association (ADA), the Sulzbacher Pediatric clinic dental team will be on hand to give comprehensive care and support.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Services will take place February 24 at Sulzbacher Pediatric Clinic and Dental Division (5455 Springfield Blvd), from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include routine exams, cleanings, sealants, extractions, and simple fillings.

The American Dental Association supports clinics and health organizations yearly with dental supplies making dental healthcare accessible to everyone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

No registration is required; however, patients are encouraged to arrive early as services will be rendered on a first come first served basis. The last patient will be admitted no later than 1:30pm.

For event information, call (904) 535-0327 or email SulzbacherDental@sulzbacherjax.org for

Click here to learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.