Recall Alert: Listeria found in Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke

Jacksonville, Fla. — Thousands of pounds of Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke meals are being recalled over the possibility that the green onions used in the meals could be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.

The product was sold at Costco Warehouse delis in multiple states on Thursday, including Florida. The potentially tainted food can be identified with the item number 17193, with a sell by date of 9/22/2025.

So far no illnesses have been reported. Western United Fresh Co., which sold the product under the assumed name Annasea Foods Group, says it continues to work with its green onion supplier to determine the root cause. The recall started after the supplier shared a positive test result for Listeria bacteria.

Anyone who suspects they bought the recalled product should not eat it, throw it away immediately, and visit their local Costco for a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is a disease-causing bacteria that can survive in refrigerated conditions and may cause anyone who eats food contaminated with Listeria to develop listeriosis. Listeriosis symptoms typically present as fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms may last for 1 to 3 days. Invasive listeriosis is potentially life threatening, with symptoms of headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Invasive listeriosis is potentially life-threatening, especially for newborns, people over 65 years old, and anyone with weakened immune systems. Symptoms during pregnancy may go unnoticed, but can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Consult with your healthcare provider if you suspect you have developed symptoms resembling listeriosis.

