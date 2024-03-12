Recently released from jail; Putnam County man arrested and charged with sexual assault

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old sexual predator from Pomona Park was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Tuesday after being recently released from prison.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 3, a victim told deputies she began walking to Pomona Park after getting into an argument at a family member’s home.

She told deputies that a man began following her. The victim said the man made contact with her near a Dollar General, asking for a cigarette.

The victim and the suspect shared that cigarette but when she went to leave she told deputies, “The man grabbed her neck, hitting her head on a wall. She said she was raped and then the man tried to get her to go into his residence.”

The victim’s father was driving nearby looking for the woman when she was able to escape and run to the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were able to view video surveillance from area cameras and saw a man following behind a person who matched the description of the victim.

On Monday, forensic evidence results identified Marclain as the attacker. He was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail. He is being held without bond.

“This is a person who was given multiple opportunities to rehabilitate and he chooses not to,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “He fails to comply with his sexual predator designation and has returned to prison several times. Clearly this is someone who cannot function in society and now a member of our community has suffered an inexcusable, horrific trauma at his hands. There is no reason this person should ever be set free again to prey on others.”

This recent incident comes as Marclain was released from prison on Dec. 31 for sexually assaulting a child under 12. He registered as a sexual predator and a notification was released to the public through social media on Jan. 9.

