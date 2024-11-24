Record broken on St. Johns County beaches during sea turtle nesting season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Four rare Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests were laid during St. Johns County’s 2024 sea turtle nesting season.

According to a news release, Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the rarest and most endangered species of sea turtle in the world.

Experts said this is a positive sign for long-term conservation efforts.

The first Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest recorded in St. Johns County was in 2015.

Since then, only a few more sporadic nestings have been recorded.

