Red Cross mobilizing to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — The American Red Cross sent hundreds of blood products to Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene.

Additionally, multiple response vehicles have been deployed to distribute meals and supplies. Hundreds of disaster workers went too.

Red Cross says your donations, both blood and monetary, help those impacted by such weather events.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Blood Donor App, or calli1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

