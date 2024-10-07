Red Cross urging residents to prepare now as it readies shelter supplies

Jacksonville, Fla. — Hurricane Milton was named a category 4 storm Monday morning and as it sets its sights on Florida, the Red Cross is urging residents to prepare now.

“Hurricane Milton is growing stronger and stronger,” said Christian Smith, CEO American Red Cross of North Florida. “It’s important to stay alert and do what you can to prepare now. While we don’t expect the hurricane to directly impact the First Coast, we do expect rain, winds and power outages.” said Smith.

The Red Cross is mobilizing trained volunteers and putting trailer loads of sheltering supplies, such as cots, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water and snacks, as well as clean-up kits and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items, a Red Cross news release states. The organization is also working in close collaboration with government officials and community partners to coordinate preparedness activities and response efforts.

While no evacuation orders have been announced for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia as of Monday morning, the Red Cross suggests the following 10 steps for people who evacuate their homes:

Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest updates. Obey evacuation orders from local officials. Prepare to evacuate quickly and know your routes and destinations. Leave early enough to avoid being trapped by severe weather. If you don’t have a car, or can’t use your vehicle, plan on how you will leave the area. If you have a car, keep the gas tank full if an evacuation order is possible. Don’t let the tank go below half full in case gas stations are unable to pump gas. Decide where you would go and what route you would take to get there. This could be a motel, the home of a friend or relative a safe distance away, or an evacuation shelter. Let someone outside of the region know you are evacuating and where you are going. Leave a note saying when you left and where you plan to go. Wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing. Be alert for road hazards such as downed trees, flooding, etc. Do not drive onto a flooded road. Make sure you have locations and maps saved on devices such as cell phones, GPS units and paper. Don’t forget your pets. If it’s not safe for you to stay home, it’s not safe for them either. Prepare a phone list of pet-friendly motels and animal shelters located along your evacuation route. Keep in mind only service animals are usually allowed in shelters.

