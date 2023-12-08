Local

Reduce, reuse 'treecycle:' Recycle your christmas trees with St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The 20-foot tree sits in the front enclosure of the Feldman home, with 12 feet of it rising through the roof.

Christmas tree: File photo. An Iowa family had a novel way to display their Christmas tree. (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting Treecycling so residents can recycle their Christmas trees into mulch for our beautiful county parks.

Trees must be real, clean, and all decorations must be removed. Treecycling will run from December 6 through January 3, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the following locations:

Ron Parker Park, 607 Old Beach Rd.

Mills Field, 1805 Racetrack Rd.

Davis Park, 210 Davis Park Rd.

Tillman Ridge Transfer Station, 3005 Allen Nease Rd.

Stratton Rd. Transfer Station, 250 North Stratton Rd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:


Read:


Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!