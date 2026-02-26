Reduced capacity, ticket prices and London games detailed as Jaguars give stadium renovation update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets for this upcoming Jags season are going to be in short supply and high demand… And that will likely mean higher prices.

That’s one of the takeaways from Wednesday morning’s stadium renovation update provided by the team.

In exchange for only having to give up one full season outside Jacksonville, the stadium will operate at reduced capacity this year with roughly 27,600 seats offline.

Most of the impacted seats are in the upper decks.

For impacted season ticket holders, Jags President Mark Lamping said they’ll get first dibs on available seats in the lower levels.

“And in addition to that, we will be offering some pricing incentives to those displaced season ticket holders,” Lamping said.

That means there will likely be even fewer seats available for fans trying to buy tickets to a single game.

Lamping predicted given the hype coming off last season’s success, ticket prices will likely see a notable jump.

“To deal with the revenue impact we’re facing, we will probably be pretty aggressive on the secondary market in managing, to have the price of the ticket reflect the value based on the demand,” Lamping said.

This season will also see the loss of an extra home game.

The Jags will play two games in London to avoid having to play two games abroad in 2030 after the stadium renovation is complete.

“So what that means is we’re getting a game back that will be in Jacksonville in the new stadium at full capacity and we’re giving up a game at reduced capacity,” Lamping said.

Jags fans are no strangers to seeing their team play abroad.

We’ve given up one home game a year to London since 2013.

But Lamping teased that tradition is likely to be reevaluated moving forward, given the massive investment in the Stadium of the Future and the relatively new requirement for all NFL teams to periodically play a game abroad.

“Not to suggest that, you know, we’re gonna stop playing a game in London, but it is something that we will look very, very, very closely at,” Lamping said.

As far as the 2027 season goes, Lamping said we should get a final answer as to where the team will play that year after the NFL owners meeting, which is scheduled in late March.

