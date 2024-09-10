Local

Register for the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra’s NFL Par-Tee Charity Golf Tournament

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra is looking for sponsors and golfers for its upcoming charity event.

The club is hosting the NFL Par-Tee Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 22.

It’s happening at Palm Valley Golf Course, located at 1075 Palm Valley Road.

The proceeds will go to help charities and local children in need.

Click here to learn more about how to register for the event as a golfer or sponsor

