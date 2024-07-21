Local

Registration open for Clay County school buses

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Bus registration Don't forget to register your student for the bus.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools is reminding you to register your student for the bus.

In order for your child to ride the bus, you need to fill out this form.

You can also look at available bus routes through the Here Comes the Bus App.

If you have questions, call (904)336-0001 and click option two.

