Registration open for DONNA Foundation’s annual DONNA 5K

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Registration is now open for the DONNA Foundation’s annual DONNA 5K at TPC Sawgrass.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Celebrating its 17th running, The DONNA 5K serves as the final race in the DONNA 2024 Fearless Series and will take place on the “back nine” of THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

The family-friendly event serves as the highlight of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and celebrates survivorship while raising funds to finish breast cancer. The race is perfect for runners and walkers of all levels to experience. Virtual options will also be available.

Funds raised through The DONNA 5K will support The DONNA Foundation’s mission to provide hope, support and financial relief to those living with breast cancer.

Registration opened at midnight on Friday. For more information and to register, visit tpc.thedonnafoundation.org.

Read: Around Jax: New Mexican restaurant in eTown, two summertime events at the beach

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.