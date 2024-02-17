Registration open for St. Augustine Lighthouse’s 2024 spring camp, ‘Survivor!’

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Registration is now open for the nation’s oldest port camp.

Campers should register soon, as there are only 15 spots open.

While at camp, kids will learn how the early Lighthouse Keepers utilized the land around them.

Togather, campers and counselors will spend the week exploring the outdoors while learning how to identify plants in the Maritime Hammock, animals that make St. Augustine their home and how to make a compass.

Campers learn and explore through these hands-on activities that are based on Florida state standards.

Click here to register.

The camp is open to kids in first through fourth grade, and lasts from March 11 through 15, 9 a.m. to 4 .p.m. (Drop Off Begins at 8:45 a.m.)

Campers will need to bring lunch every day except for Friday. 5-Star Pizza will be provided on Friday.

The Museum’s Spring Camp is led by a certified teacher and camp counselors.

Campers receive:

Backpack

Water Bottle

Daily STEM Activities and Friday Pizza Lunch

