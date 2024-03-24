Registration open for summer camp opportunities in Flagler Estates, Hastings

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting summer camps for kids in Flagler Estates and Hastings.

Kids ages five through 12 are eligible to participate, however, five-year-old participants must have completed kindergarten by the start of camp.

“Campers will receive a t-shirt, a chance to swim twice every week, and tons of sports, games, and crafts,” Parks and Recreation says.

The camps run from June 3 through July 26, but are closed for July 4 and 5.

Camps are located at the Flagler Estates Community Center and Park (9960 Oliver Ave.) and the W.E. Harris Center (400 Harris St.).

The cost to register is $50 and you can register by clicking here.

For additional questions or assistance, please contact Stephen Lightfoot at (904) 209-0373 or slightfoot@sjcfl.us.

