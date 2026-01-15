Registration open for Timucuan Parks symposium

Jacksonville, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation and the National Parks Conservation Association hosts its 11th Timucuan Science and History Symposium.

Timucuan Parks Foundation’s symposium offers a chance to connect with the next generation of park scientists, historians, and researchers. This year’s theme is “First Coast Cultures, Resilient Shores”, exploring the deep ties between people, place, and resilience. You can expect to hear from authors, researchers, professors, and others on a variety of topics that include history, archaeology, ecosystems, and cultural resources within the Timucuan Preserve.

Guests will receive updates on research and projects within the Timucuan Preserve and learn about wetland elevation changes, shoreline movement, and oyster habitats within the Preserve, studies related to American Beach as a National Historic Landmark, and how to advocate for public lands. Speakers will discuss ethnographic research on those forcibly brought to these lands as part of the Atlantic Slave Trade, archaeological projects on Big Talbot Island and Cedar Point, and environmentalism inspired by Willie Browne.

The event will be on Friday, January 23rd starting at 8:30am to 4pm at the Ribault Club on Ft. George Island Cultural State Park.

Registration is available at the https://www.timucuanparks.org/symposium/.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the symposium can do so online or by contacting the Timucuan Parks Foundation at symposium@timucuanparks.org or (904) 374-1107.

