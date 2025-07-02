Regulators approve three-year base rate freeze for Georgia Power customers

The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a plan Tuesday to keep Georgia Power’s base rates stable for the next three years.

The decision extends current base rates through the end of 2028. It follows a stipulated agreement between Georgia Power and the Georgia PSC’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff, which recommended extending the existing alternate rate plan approved in 2022.

The company serves approximately 2.8 million customers.

“The rate freeze resulting from this plan is a great result for customers, balancing the mutual benefits of extraordinary economic growth among all stakeholders and helping to ensure that we remain equipped to continue supporting growth in this state,” said Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene.

Rates could still go up next year when commissioners consider how customers will pay for more than $800 million in storm damage, mainly due to last year’s Hurricane Helene. The company plans to address storm-related costs in a separate meeting planned for the first half of 2026.

Georgia Power said it has been collaborating with state and local officials, business leaders, and various stakeholders to ensure the state can meet future energy demands while keeping costs affordable.

