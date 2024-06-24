Remembering Ben Frazier: Local activist’s legacy continues a year after his death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today marks one year since the passing of local civil rights activist Ben Frazier.

Frazier was an incredibly strong leader in the community whose legacy has continued this past year and will continue for years to come.

He was a long-time journalist, civil rights advocate and the founder of the Northside Coalition.

Frazier died on June 24 last year, a day after his 73rd birthday, after a fight with cancer. At his funeral in July, hundreds came out to show their respects, including Mayor Donna Deegan.

Frazier became the first Black anchor of a major news show in Jacksonville and was also an award-winning civil and human rights leader. He fought for years to take down Confederate monuments in Jacksonville.

His legacy continues through his daughter, who took over as president of the Northside Coalition, and through all the people he helped by making Jacksonville a better place.

