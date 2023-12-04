Remembering Prince Holland: One year since fatal drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today marks the first anniversary since 13-year-old Prince Holland lost his life in a drive-by shooting on New Kings Road. The incident occurred shortly after the teenager had left football practice, leaving his family and community in grief.

Since that day, two men have been arrested and accused of Prince’s murder.

Despite the passage of time, Prince’s mother, Chantel Brown, expressed how difficult it is for her to accept that she will never see her son again.

In an interview with Action News Jax, Nick Gibson spoke with Chantel Brown about the pain she continues to endure.

Brown shared, “My life was taken when they took my son.”

Brown, surrounded by family and friends, gathered in honor of Prince on the Southbank. She revealed that they plan to come together every December to remember her son, ensuring that his memory remains alive in their hearts.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Marcel Johnson and Kentrevious Garad were both accused and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the drive-by shooting that claimed Prince’s life.

The incident reportedly unfolded as Prince was leaving football practice on Old Kings Rd., resulting in not only his death but also injuries to a coach and an 8-year-old boy in the vehicle, according to police.

Despite the arrests, Chantel Brown remains convinced that there is more to the story.

“I think it’s more people involved. They just ain’t gonna tell it,” she asserted.

Describing her son, Brown expressed, “I gave him life, I taught him respect, y’all stole my son.”

Reflecting on Prince’s passion for the Kansas City Chiefs, she portrayed him as an old soul in a young body.

To perpetuate Prince’s legacy, Chantel Brown is actively working towards establishing a foundation in his honor.

“I’m trying now to start up a foundation in his honor, not only to help mothers who are in my situation,” she shared.

As family and friends come together to remember Prince Holland, the community stands united in support, and Chantel Brown extends her gratitude to everyone who has been there for her in the aftermath of her son’s passing.

