Reminder: No school on Monday for Clay, Duval County students

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Duval County School District and Clay County School District remind parents about an upcoming day off for students on Monday, March 24.

Monday, March 24, will be a scheduled teacher planning day. Students will return to school on Tuesday, March 25.

Click HERE to see the Clay County School District school calendar and click HERE to see the DCPS calendar.

