Removal of Confederate monument was a flashpoint for debate at Jacksonville public hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The removal of a Confederate monument has sparked much debate -- not just among the people of Jacksonville, but also among city council members.

Mayor Donna Deegan made the decision to have the statue in Springfield removed last month.

Council members created an ordinance that would essentially limit the mayor from doing something like this again.

This was a hot topic of debate at tonight’s public hearing.

The Confederate monument always draws people to take to the podium to share their concerns and Tuesday evening was no different.

Some people said they were disappointed with how Mayor Deegan handled the issue and others supported her.

“You should be applauding her instead of condemning her because she did the right thing, a speaker who went by the name Mr. Robinson said.

Another speaker had issues with the mayor’s action.

“What I have a hard time accepting is a decision made by one person issuing an executive order on this controversial issue,” a man who was not identified said.

A lot of controversy over whether Mayor Deegan had the authority to remove the statue from Springfield Park in December has also involved city council.

On Jan. 9, five council members, including President Ron Salem, introduced Ordinance 2024-46. It’s a bill to limit the use of monetary gifts or donations to the city for capital improvement projects without city council appropriation.

The amendment states that no gift may be used to, “alter, demolish, relocate, transform, or in any way modify any city-owned or managed property, object, thing, or anything else of substance without prior council approval and appropriation.”

This is in direct response to the recent removal of a Confederate monument.

Mayor Deegan has funded it by third-party donation not made directly to the city. Under current legislation, this was allowed. This new one would change that.

“Return this monument immediately to it’s rightful place to continue to honor woman as teammates,” another person who spoke at the hearing said.

During public hearing of this agenda item, the four people who spoke on the ordinance supported it and said they disapproved of the mayor’s decision.

However, she still had support from people during public comment.

“The mayor did the right things, she has the nerve to do it,” on person said.

Joe Ross of the Northside Coalition also agreed with the mayor’s decision.

“It is not our destiny to be a segregated city, we are one city, one people.”

There was no vote scheduled fore this bill, solely a public hearing.

