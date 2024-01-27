REO Speedwagon to rock the St. Augustine Ampitheatre with special guest Cheap Trick April 3rd

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is gearing up for an electrifying night of rock as it welcomes REO Speedwagon on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, accompanied by special guest Cheap Trick.

Formed in 1967 and fronted by the legendary vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon has been a driving force in the rock scene, with their relentless touring and recording efforts propelling them to stardom. Their album “Hi Infidelity,” released in 1980, became a sensation with hit singles like “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run,” propelling them to the top of the charts and earning them the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

With a string of platinum-certified albums and timeless hits like “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” and “Roll With The Changes,” REO Speedwagon continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Their music has been featured in popular shows like Season Three of the hit Netflix series “Ozark” and collaborations with music icons like Dolly Parton, showcasing their enduring influence and relevance in the music industry.

Show: REO Speedwagon with special guest Cheap Trick

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m. Ticket Prices: Range from $49.00 to $154.00

The band’s commitment to charitable endeavors, including support for organizations like the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Moffitt Cancer Center, reflects their dedication to giving back to the community.

For more information and event details, visit The St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s website.

