Repairs underway after broken window at Downtown JEA building fell to the sidewalk

Repairs are now underway on a window that shattered at the JEA building, raining glass down on a street in Downtown Jacksonville.

Alex Jubin walks by the building just about every day and he said he saw the broken glass all over the sidewalk.

“I saw all the debris and stuff from it, and it caused a big scene for sure,” said Jubin. “It’s a big window. It was all over the place.”

Action News Jax learned from Ryan Companies, which serves as the property manager for JEA headquarters, that a double-paned window sustained exterior damage during construction.

This caused falling debris.

Ryan Companies sent Action News Jax a statement:

“Repair efforts for the window are currently underway. Safety remains our highest priority and we appreciate the swift action of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed there were no injuries and assisted with street cleanup, reopening the sidewalk to pedestrians. Ryan serves as the property manager for the JEA headquarters, following the completed construction in 2022.”

