Report: Deadly shooting at Florida fast-food restaurant may have been over mayonnaise packets

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Checkers restaurant in Kissimmee is back open after an altercation between an employee and a customer turned into a deadly shooting last week.

Court documents state cameras from the Checkers shows employee Elijah Mackey, 23, climbing out of a drive-thru window Wednesday night, walking to the front of the building where the victim was, then moments later deputies say it shows the victim falling to the ground.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In the arrest affidavit, two witness statements claim to have seen Wesley Robertson ordering from one of the front windows. After getting his order, the witnesses say he started complaining. One of the witness statements alleges it was over mayonnaise packets.

“It’s very shocking. It’s not even worth somebody’s life over a pack of mayonnaise,” said Yajaira Hernandez.

Mackey is charged with first-degree murder. Investigators allege the shooting was premeditated. Criminal attorney Jose Rivas explains how that could be the case. He says it only takes seconds to plan a shooting.

Arrest of Elijah Travis Mackey (Source: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

“The moment he crawls out the window, he’s walking, whether it’s three seconds, five seconds, ten seconds, he’s walking towards this individual with an intent,” said Rivas.

Rivas says that’s what the state will try to prove.

Mackey was denied bond. Court documents also state Mackey told deputies he had a gun on him when they found him hiding under a stairwell next door at Celebration Suites.

Deputies say they recovered a gun from his person.

Elijah Travis Mackey (Source: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.